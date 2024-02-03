France: Three people injured in stabbing attack at Paris railway station, attacker detained

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) France's Gare de Lyon railway station, where the stabbing attack took place.

Paris: Three people were wounded in a stabbing attack at the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris and the suspect has been arrested, according to police. Two of the victims suffered light wounds while the third person was more seriously injured but was not in a life-threatening situation, the Guardian reported citing authorities.

The detained man, whose nationality was not revealed, went on a stabbing spree at about 8 am (local time) at the Gare de Lyon, which serves domestic trains as well as those heading to Switzerland and Italy. "The suspect did not cry out [any religious slogans] during his attack. He showed the police an Italian driving licence," said the police source.

The motive for the stabbing incident remains unknown so far. In December last year, a man stabbed a German tourist to death and injured two others in a street in central Paris near the Eiffel Tower. The man was arrested by police shortly afterwards.

According to French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, the attacker was a 25-year-old French citizen who had spent four years in prison for a violent offence and had a history of mental illness. After he was arrested, the man expressed anguish about Muslims dying in Palestinian territories and claimed that France was an accomplice. The man apparently raised slogans of 'Allahu Akbar'.

France was under a terror alert last year after a stabbing incident in a high school in October, allegedly by a man who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS), that claimed the life of a teacher. Additionally, rising sentiments of anti-semitism and Islamophobia in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war also sparked concern among authorities.

In January last year, six people were injured after a stabbing at the capital's Gare du Nord station. The suspected attacker was shot three times and taken to hospital with serious injuries, BBC reported.

ALSO READ | France approves historic bill in first step to include abortion rights in Constitution