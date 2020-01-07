Tuesday, January 07, 2020
     
Pak Minister Fawad Chaudhry slaps TV host; Twitter bursts with hilarious memes

This is not the first time that Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry has settled a score with a TV anchor in such a manner. Even earlier, Fawad Chaudhry has been trolled numerous times on Twitter for his statements.

New Delhi Updated on: January 07, 2020 10:24 IST
Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry admits slapping TV anchor
Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry admits slapping TV anchor 

Pakistan Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry got himself surrounded in a controversy after reports of him slapping a TV anchor surfaced. The minister has now admitted to slapping the anchor at a wedding, after the anchor linked Chaudhry with TikTok sensation Hareem Shah. Speaking to a private TV channel, the minister on Sunday said he was a human first before anything else. Earlier, the Minister had slammed the TV anchor Mubasher Lucman, calling him a "sham journalist" in a tweet after reports of the slapping incident went viral on social media.

"Ministries come and go. I will not tolerate personal attacks … we are all human beings and will react when someone makes such false allegations," he was quoted as saying.

Chaudhry retweeted a news article on the altercation with the caption, "People like Mubashir Lucman have nothing to do with journalism … and it's everyone's duty to expose him".

A video speculated to be that of Fawad Chaudhry slapping the TV host has surfaced on Twitter.

Speaking on Lucman's show, a fellow anchor Rai Saqib Kharal had claimed that there were several ‘indecent videos' of Chaudhry in possession of TikTok star Hareem Shah and he had personally seen them.

This is not the first time that the Minister has settled a score with a TV anchor in such a manner.

In June last year, Chaudhry had slapped TV host Sami Ibrahim also at a wedding.

Meanwhile, Twitter witnessed some 'seriously hilarious' memes and jokes over the incident related to Fawad Chaudhry slapping a TV anchor. 

