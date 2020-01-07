Pak Minister Fawad Chaudhry slaps TV host; Twitter bursts with hilarious memes

Image Source : AP IMAGE Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry admits slapping TV anchor

Pakistan Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry got himself surrounded in a controversy after reports of him slapping a TV anchor surfaced. The minister has now admitted to slapping the anchor at a wedding, after the anchor linked Chaudhry with TikTok sensation Hareem Shah. Speaking to a private TV channel, the minister on Sunday said he was a human first before anything else. Earlier, the Minister had slammed the TV anchor Mubasher Lucman, calling him a "sham journalist" in a tweet after reports of the slapping incident went viral on social media.

"Ministries come and go. I will not tolerate personal attacks … we are all human beings and will react when someone makes such false allegations," he was quoted as saying.

Chaudhry retweeted a news article on the altercation with the caption, "People like Mubashir Lucman have nothing to do with journalism … and it's everyone's duty to expose him".

A video speculated to be that of Fawad Chaudhry slapping the TV host has surfaced on Twitter.

Speaking on Lucman's show, a fellow anchor Rai Saqib Kharal had claimed that there were several ‘indecent videos' of Chaudhry in possession of TikTok star Hareem Shah and he had personally seen them.

This is not the first time that the Minister has settled a score with a TV anchor in such a manner.

In June last year, Chaudhry had slapped TV host Sami Ibrahim also at a wedding.

Meanwhile, Twitter witnessed some 'seriously hilarious' memes and jokes over the incident related to Fawad Chaudhry slapping a TV anchor.

Mubashar lucmaan after receiving slap from #FawadChaudhry pic.twitter.com/o0MjatsgRJ — farhad ali 🇵🇰 (@sunney2003farhd) January 5, 2020

Hareem Shah leaked the video of @fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/h30Uy3e2Ed — Muhammad Rashid (@meharrashid01) December 30, 2019

@majorgauravarya do not underestimate @fawadchaudhry pls, he has invented new rocket technology which doesn't need a launchpad.if u don't believe me pls see this clip where @fawadchaudhry launches rocket to space pic.twitter.com/2LIv1CMLJk — swamy owaisanand (@owaisanand) January 6, 2020

فواد چوہدری اور مبشر لقمان کی لڑائی کی وڈیو....@fawadchaudhry @mubasherlucman pic.twitter.com/rN7gpWQRv2 — 𝔼𝕣𝕒𝕟 𝔸𝕣𝕚𝕗 𝔹𝕦𝕥𝕥 (@iranbutt85) January 6, 2020

عوام اب اس مقام پر پہنچ چکی ہے

جہاں ان سے اس ویڈیو ڈرامے کی طرح پوچھا جائے گا کہاں ہے تبدیلی

آور ان کا جواب@ShkhRasheed @JahangirKTareen @fawadchaudhry @ImranKhanPTI @BBhuttoZardari @mubasherlucman #FirstDayBack pic.twitter.com/miVszxUVWb — sarcasticbaaz (@sarcasticbaaz) January 6, 2020

Also Read | Pakistan committed to send its first astronaut in space by 2022: Fawad Chaudhry

Also Read | Pak should cut off diplomatic ties with India, says its minister Fawad Chaudhry​