Pak Minister Fawad Chaudhry slaps TV host; Twitter bursts with hilarious memes

Pakistan Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry got himself surrounded in a controversy after reports of him slapping a TV anchor surfaced. The minister has now admitted to slapping the anchor at a wedding, after the anchor linked Chaudhry with TikTok sensation Hareem Shah. Speaking to a private TV channel, the minister on Sunday said he was a human first before anything else. Earlier, the Minister had slammed the TV anchor Mubasher Lucman, calling him a "sham journalist" in a tweet after reports of the slapping incident went viral on social media.
"Ministries come and go. I will not tolerate personal attacks … we are all human beings and will react when someone makes such false allegations," he was quoted as saying.
Chaudhry retweeted a news article on the altercation with the caption, "People like Mubashir Lucman have nothing to do with journalism … and it's everyone's duty to expose him".
A video speculated to be that of Fawad Chaudhry slapping the TV host has surfaced on Twitter.
Good one❤ pic.twitter.com/W1sSjsQDce— Hammad Nabi (@HammadNabi5) January 5, 2020
Speaking on Lucman's show, a fellow anchor Rai Saqib Kharal had claimed that there were several ‘indecent videos' of Chaudhry in possession of TikTok star Hareem Shah and he had personally seen them.
This is not the first time that the Minister has settled a score with a TV anchor in such a manner.
In June last year, Chaudhry had slapped TV host Sami Ibrahim also at a wedding.
Meanwhile, Twitter witnessed some 'seriously hilarious' memes and jokes over the incident related to Fawad Chaudhry slapping a TV anchor.
Fawad CH be like.#FawadChaudhry pic.twitter.com/VZU2LJkXMo— اعجاز انصاری (@EjazAkram19) January 5, 2020
#HareemShah_leaks#mubashirluqman #FawadChaudhry— Saba Khan🇸🇦🇵🇰 (@SabaKha33083612) January 5, 2020
PM Imran khan reaction when everyone is talking about Hareem Shah leaks.😂😂😜 pic.twitter.com/0WnzislM7s
Mubashar lucmaan after receiving slap from #FawadChaudhry pic.twitter.com/o0MjatsgRJ— farhad ali 🇵🇰 (@sunney2003farhd) January 5, 2020
Hareem Shah leaked the video of @fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/h30Uy3e2Ed— Muhammad Rashid (@meharrashid01) December 30, 2019
Some serious sort of Effect on people watching #WWE !#FawadChaudhry #Iranattack #HareemShah_leaks pic.twitter.com/N3ThFmSoed— Musswair Ahmed (@AhmedMusswair) January 6, 2020
@majorgauravarya do not underestimate @fawadchaudhry pls, he has invented new rocket technology which doesn't need a launchpad.if u don't believe me pls see this clip where @fawadchaudhry launches rocket to space pic.twitter.com/2LIv1CMLJk— swamy owaisanand (@owaisanand) January 6, 2020
This is what Hareem shah is doing with PTI government 😂😂#SorryNotSorry #MubashirLuqman#HareemShah_leaks #fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/qa1p4KslhD— حائمہ نور🇵🇰🇹🇷 (@HaymaPrincess) January 5, 2020
فواد چوہدری اور مبشر لقمان کی لڑائی کی وڈیو....@fawadchaudhry @mubasherlucman pic.twitter.com/rN7gpWQRv2— 𝔼𝕣𝕒𝕟 𝔸𝕣𝕚𝕗 𝔹𝕦𝕥𝕥 (@iranbutt85) January 6, 2020
عوام اب اس مقام پر پہنچ چکی ہے— sarcasticbaaz (@sarcasticbaaz) January 6, 2020
جہاں ان سے اس ویڈیو ڈرامے کی طرح پوچھا جائے گا کہاں ہے تبدیلی
آور ان کا جواب@ShkhRasheed @JahangirKTareen @fawadchaudhry @ImranKhanPTI @BBhuttoZardari @mubasherlucman #FirstDayBack pic.twitter.com/miVszxUVWb
#mubashirluqman After receiving " Thappar" from #fawadchaudhry be like ⏬ pic.twitter.com/BbL3YSBVdm— Ａｙｅｓｈａ (@Aishaijazz) January 5, 2020
Also Read | Pakistan committed to send its first astronaut in space by 2022: Fawad Chaudhry
Also Read | Pak should cut off diplomatic ties with India, says its minister Fawad Chaudhry