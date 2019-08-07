Image Source : TWITTER Pak should cut off diplomatic ties with India, says its minister Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that Islamabad should cut off its diplomatic ties with India.

Fawad Chaudhry’s reaction came after the Indian government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“I request the Foreign Minister, when India is not interested in talking to us then why is their envoy still here? We should cut diplomatic ties with them. What is the use of their envoy being here and our envoy being there,” he said while addressing the joint session of Parliament called to discuss the situation in Kashmir.

He said that Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria is a good person, but he represents a "fascist regime”.

Chaudhry said that "Pakistan should not let Kashmir become another Palestine."

"Pakistan should not be afraid of war because honour is important than anything," he said. “We have to choose between dishonour and war. Wars are fought for honour, and not to win or lose. So, we should not be afraid of wars."

Earlier, while talking to a private news channel, Chaudhry said Islamabad can approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against India for its decision to scrap the special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

Separately, the leaders in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir also demanded that the diplomatic ties with India should be cut off.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | India wants Hindu nation, does not consider Muslims as equals: Imran Khan

ALSO READ | Article 370 scrapped: Imran Khan uses the 'N' word again, Pak Prez summons Parliament joint session