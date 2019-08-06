India wants Hindu nation, does not consider Muslims as equals: Imran Khan

Image Source : AP India wants Hindu nation, do not consider Muslims as equals: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that India wants a Hindu nation and it do not consider Muslims as equals.

Addressing the Joint Session of Parliament, Khan said that Islamabad will take the case of Kashmir to the United Nations and apprise the International community of the treatment of minorities in India under the racist ideology of the BJP.

He said that Indian government decision on Article 370 may result in Pulwama type incidents.

“This racism on display by India, stemmed in racial superiority and pride, may create Pulwama type incidents, which will result in quick acceleration of actions and reactions, which will have grave consequences... I am afraid they will now go on to do ethnic cleansing in Kashmir. They want to change the majority in the area so that Muslims are subdued,” he added.

Khan said India desires ethnic cleansing in Kashmir, along with demographic changes. It is anathema to the Geneva Convention, and to the Indian Constitution itself.

“They want to further subdue and crush the freedom struggle of Kashmir. They want to institutionalize 'might is right'. India desires ethnic cleansing in Kashmir, along with demographic changes. This will incense the Kashmiris towards retaliation,” he said.

“The Indian State wishes to change the demography of Kashmir. It is anathema to the Geneva Convention, and to the Indian Constitution itself. The current BJP Government in India is involved in mob lynching on the mere supposition of having eaten beef. It's part and parcel of their racist ideology. This ideology has continued in ‘Indian Occupied Kashmir’ yesterday,” he said.

The Pakistani PM said that the government’s decision on Jammu and Kashmir will exacerbate Kashmiri resistance and create chaos.

“The result of Indian actions will further fuel the fire in Kashmir, as they are watching their inalienable rights and guarantees taken away by brute force,” he added.

He claimed that people of India never believed in two-nation theory and never wanted Pakistan to be formed.

“In the current scenario in India, all are not equal citizens in India… People who I met when I went to India, who did not believe in two-nation theory and said that Pakistan should not have been formed, today they are happy with Jinnah's idea,” he added.

He said that when Pulwama happened, Islamabad tried to make India understand that Pakistan was not behind this. "They made us scapegoat of the elections."

“When Pulwama happened, we tried to make India understand that Pakistan was not behind this. They made us scapegoat of the elections... They still believe that India is only for Hindus," he added.

On Monday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan termed India's move to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir as "illegal" and said it will "further deteriorate" relations between the nuclear-capable neighbours.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi summoned a joint session of the Parliament on Tuesday, hours after the Indian government on Monday abolished Article 370 of the Constitution which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

ALSO READ | Article 370 scrapped: Imran Khan uses the 'N' word again, Pak Prez summons Parliament joint session

ALSO READ | 106 central laws to be applied to Union Territory of J&K

ALSO READ | Ladakh has struggled for bifurcation, 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai,' says Jamyang Tsering