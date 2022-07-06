Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JACDECNEW Huge hole discovered on side of Emirates plane upon landing after 14-hour flight

Emirates plane news: The passengers on an Emirates plane were left baffled after they discovered a huge hole on the side of the plane, but only after landing in Australia's Brisbane from Dubai, after a 14-hour plane ride. According to the Daily Star, passengers had heard a "loud bang" nearly 45 minutes after the plane took off from Dubai. The noise was caused by a loose bolt which ripped part of the Airbus A380 plane as holidaymakers were on their way back to Brisbon on Saturday (July 2).

The Airbus A380 had flown safely for nearly 14 hours from Dubai. One of the passengers told Australia's Courier-Mail that there was a “loud bang” and he even felt it through the floor. “The cabin crew remained calm, stopped the food service and got on the phone and checked the wings, and engines,” the passenger added.

Citing Aviation Herald, the Independent reported that the pilots of the flight had contacted Air Traffic Control at Brisbane Airport shortly before landing in order to report that they suspected they had blown a tyre on take-off, and requested to be met by emergency services on landing.

Another passenger said, "Before we landed, they told us we had to land on a different runway and get an engineer to inspect the plane for a suspected landing gear problem." Images showed where the fuselage has been snatched open, which is believed to have been caused by a bolt detached in the nose gear.

