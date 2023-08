Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VILLAFERNANDO_ Ecuador Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio

In a shocking incident, a candidate in Ecuador's upcoming presidential election was shot dead on Wednesday, BBC reported. According to the report, Fernando Villavicencio, a member of the country's national assembly, was attacked following an event in the northern city of Quito.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

