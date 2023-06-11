Follow us on Image Source : AP Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Japan's Hokkaido prefecture, no tsunami warning

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that on Sunday evening, a powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck the Hokkaido prefecture in northern Japan at a depth of 140 kilometers (87 miles).

According to the agency, the epicenter of the quake was off the coast of the town of Urakawa, and no tsunami warning had been issued.

Earlier on February 25, the United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 struck off the eastern coast of Hokkaido, a northern island in Japan.

The tremor hit off the Nemuro peninsula at a depth of 61 kilometers (38 miles), as per the National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Resilience (NIED).

A tsunami warning has not been given by the specialists.

An earthquake shook Hokkaido, one of Japan's main northern islands, just a few days ago. A magnitude 5.1 tremor had struck Japan's Hokkaido on Monday.

