Follow us on Image Source : AP Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes New Zealand's south coast

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Auckland Islands, New Zealands' southern coast on Wednesday, as indicated by European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

According to the GeoNet monitoring agency in New Zealand, the epicentre was located 21 miles (33 kilometers) below the surface of the earth. There was no prompt tsunami warning and no reports of damage on the New Zealand mainland.

The islands located on New Zealand's southern coast remain for the most part uninhabited.

Invercargill - the closest sizable city and city committee official told AFP were no reports of a seismic tremor being felt or harm to the framework.

Last month, a tremor estimating 7.1 hit the Kermadec Islands area close to the nation, as per the US Land Review (USGS).

The tremor's depth was estimated to be 10 kilometers and at first, USGC recommended it to be a 7.3-size shake. Regardless of the early wave danger, the US Pacific Torrent Cautioning Center later cleared that no cataclysmic event was near.

New Zealand generally stays inclined to quakes as it imparts its limit to two significant structural plates of the world - the Australian Plate and the Pacific Plate.

The country is also on the edge of the "Ring of Fire," a region of intense seismic activity. Every year, thousands of earthquakes shake New Zealand.

Also Read | Two earthquakes struck Afghanistan in a day, tremors felt in parts of Punjab, Haryana

Also Read | Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 shakes Assam's Sonitpur

More details awaited...

Latest World News