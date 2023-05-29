Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 shakes Assam's Sonitpur

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale jolted Assam's Sonitpur on Monday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology. The tremor was felt in parts of Guwahati.

The quake struck at 8.03 am today morning with a depth of 15km and the quakes of the seismic tremor were felt in Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, and parts of India recently.

The NCS posted on Twitter that "an Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 29-05-2023, 08:03:35 IST, Lat: 26.68 & Long: 92.35, Depth: 15 Km ,Region: Sonitpur, Assam."

It should be noted that Guwahati has experienced tremors from this second earthquake in less than 24 hours.

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district on Sunday afternoon. At approximately 2.58 p.m., the 10 km-deep earthquake struck.

Quakes of the shake were felt in different parts of Guwahati city in the early evening hours.

Earlier, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan on Sunday at 6:26 pm, the National Centre for Seismology informed. This was the second quake which occurred after a mild quake had struck the country earlier during the day.

The intensity of the earlier quake was 5.2. Mild tremors were also felt in parts of Punjab and Haryana. The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, occurred around 11:20 am, seismologists said.

"The tremors were mild. I felt a jolt as the tremors lasted for a couple of seconds," said Ajay Kumar, a resident of Chandigarh.

On the night of March 21, strong tremors had jolted most parts of Punjab and Haryana after an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, causing people to rush out of buildings.

