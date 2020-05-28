Image Source : AP Donald Trump calls COVID-19 'very bad gift' from China

United States President Donald Trump called COVID-19 a “very bad gift” from China saying the march of the virus all over the world is “not good”.

He took to social media platform Twitter to once again to verbally slap China and blame them for the coronavirus pandemic spread across the world.

All over the World the CoronaVirus, a very bad “gift” from China, marches on. Not good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

President Trump made his latest attack on China hours after acknowledging the number of American lives lost to coronavirus. He tweeted: ‘We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus deaths reaching 100,000.

"To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you!" he added.

