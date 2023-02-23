Follow us on Image Source : AP How 'prime age' comment of US TV anchor on Indian-American woman made him misogynist? Controversy

Controversy: A storm has surfaced after American news anchor Don Lemon passed a controversial comment about an Indian-American politician. While hosting a famous show 'CNN This Morning' for the channel with fellow hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, Lemon questioned the prime age of Nikki Haley (Indian-American Politician). His comment on Haley made him sexist and misogynist.

What is the controversy?

Nikki Haley is an eminent personality in the US, who earlier this month explained her plans for the Presidential elections 2024 from the Republican Party. 51-year-old Haley expplained her idea as part of her campaign for conducting a 'mental competency test' for politicians over the age of 75 years. She proposed this idea to test the capabilities of the politicians who run for the elections. Later on, US President Donald Trump (76) supported the idea of Haley.

Haley's suggestion was seen as a scathing frontal attack on Joe Biden (80) as he is the oldest president currently in the history of the US.

But during the show, Lemon asserted that Nikki Haley should not be arguing over anyone's age as she isn't in her prime. “Nikki Haley isn't in her prime, sorry,” Lemon said, explaining why he was “uncomfortable” with the age discussion. “When a woman is considered to be in her prime — in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s. ”about the ages of politicians he said that the 51-year-old Haley was not “in her prime.

Harlow challenged Don

He was challenged by Harlow, who tried to clarify what Lemon was referencing: “I think we need to qualify. Are you talking about prime for childbearing or are you talking about prime for being president?” “Don't shoot the messenger, I'm just saying what the facts are,” Lemon responded. He brought up the subject again an hour later and was rebutted by commentator Audie Cornish.

Backlash from viewers

Not only Don Lemon but the channel also faced backlash from the viewers. Some called him sexist and some misogynist. Chris Licht, the Chairman of CNN informed that he was disappointed too. However, Don on the same day apologised for his remark over the 'prime age' comment.

Lemon regretted his comment

Lemon issued a statement that same day saying he regretted his “inartful and irrelevant” comments, which were widely condemned. Haley herself called the comments sexist and used the episode to fundraise. Taking to Twitter, Don wrote, 'The reference I made to a woman’s “prime” this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day.'

Don was not appearing on the channel

For a few days just after passing comment over Haley, Lemon was not appearing on the channel. Later on Wednesday, network CEO Chris Licht informed that CNN anchor Don Lemon will return to work Wednesday and will receive 'formal training' in the aftermath of his on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

Don Appreciated to be back

Don once again went on air on February 22, 2023. He appreciated the opportunity he got to be back on the channel. 'I appreciate the opportunity to be back on CNNThisMorning today. To my network, my colleagues and our incredible audience — I’m sorry. I’ve heard you, I’m learning from you, and I’m committed to doing better. See you soon.'

(with inputs from PTI)

Latest World News