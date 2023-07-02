'Pilots don't die, they just fly higher': Colombian Air Force as 2 killed in mid-air collision I VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : @WRADIOCOLOMBIA/TWITTER Colombian Air Force planes collided mid-air

In a tragic accident, two Colombian Air Force planes, which were on a training exercise, collided mid-air at the Apiay Air Base, Meta, on Saturday. According to the statement released by the country's air force, at least two pilots were killed in the fatal accident.

"The @FuerzaAereaCol regrets to inform that two T-27 Tucano aircraft, on a training mission, crashed at the 2nd Air Combat Command," tweeted Colombian Air Force.

"We express our condolences and solidarity to the family of the deceased pilot, Lieutenant Colonel Mario Andrés Espinosa González (RIP) and to each of the men and women of the Institution. "Pilots don't die, they just fly higher", it added.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

