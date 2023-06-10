Miracle! Children, lost for 40 days in dense tropical Amazon forest after plane crash, found alive

Follow us on Image Source : GUSTAVO PETRO (TWITTER) Children, lost for 40 days in amazon forest, found alive

Colombia: "A joy for the whole country!", said Colombian President Gustavo Petro as he informed that miraculously authorities found alive four children who survived a plane crash 40 days. They were the subject of an intense search in the dense tropical Amazon jungle that held Colombians on edge. As per the reports, the missing children are aged 13, nine, four and one. These children survived the crash that claimed the lives of three adults.

Petro who returned to Bogota from Cuba, during an interaction with reporters, told, "the children were alone when serchers found them and are now receiving medical attention. He visited Cuba to sign a cease-fire agreement with representatives of the National Liberation Army rebel group.

The president said the youngsters are an “example of survival” and predicted their saga “will remain in history.” Taking to Twiiter, Petro wrote, "A joy for the whole country! The 4 children who were lost 40 days ago in the Colombian jungle were found alive."

As per the reports, the crash happened in the early hours of May 1, when the Cessna single-engine propeller plane with six passengers and a pilot declared an emergency due to an engine failure.

The small aircraft fell off radar a short time later and a frantic search for survivors began. The three adults were killed, and their bodies were found in the area, reported AP.

Latest World News