US calls China to desist its 'provocative' and 'unsafe conduct' against Philippines in South China Sea

South China Sea tension: Amid the tension around the South China Sea, the United States on Saturday warned Beijing to stop "provocative and unsafe conduct" in the disputed region, especially near the Philippines maritime border. The latest rhetoric from the Biden administration came days after several media reported China of interfering with its neighbouring Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

According to the statement released by the US State Department, it said that the Biden administration stood in support of the archipelagic country and warned the Chinese Coast Guard to stop its "illegal" patrolling.

The United States stands with The Philippines in the face of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Coast Guard’s continued infringement upon freedom of navigation in the South China Sea," as per the statement.

"Imagery and video recently published in the media are a stark reminder of PRC harassment and intimidation of Philippine vessels as they undertake routine patrols within their exclusive economic zone," it added.

US tracking all developments

Further, the US asked its biggest rival to desist from its provocative actions and underscored the Biden administration has been tracking and monitoring interactions closely.

"The United States stands with our Philippine allies in upholding the rules-based international maritime order and reaffirms that an armed attack in the Pacific, which includes the South China Sea, on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft, including those of the Coast Guard, would invoke U.S. mutual defence commitments under Article IV of the 1951 U.S. Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty," noted the Biden administration.

Philippines accuses China of using 'military-grade' laser against its vessels in South China Sea

It is worth mentioning China allegedly used the latest military-grade laser technology in order to target the Philippines' vessels in the disputed South China Sea on February 6, this year.

The Philippines accused the Chinese ship illuminated the green laser light twice toward its vessel, the BRP MALAPASCUA, causing temporary "blindness" to her crew at the bridge.

Calling it a blatant violation of the international treaty, it claimed that the Chinese vessel also made dangerous manoeuvres by approaching about 150 yards from the vessel's starboard quarter.

"The deliberate blocking of the Philippine government ships to deliver food and supplies to our military personnel on board the BRP SIERRA MADRE is a blatant disregard for, and a clear violation of, Philippine sovereign rights in this part of the West Philippine Sea," as per statement released by the Philippine Coast Guard.

South China Sea dispute

It is worth mentioning that Beijing claims the South China Sea virtually in its entirety, putting it on a collision course with other claimants. Notably, this was not the first incident when the Chinese military targeted other vessels in the disputed sea, but earlier in August last year, it had made similar attempts to counter vessels of other countries. However, this was the first incident when Beijing had used the latest military-grade laser technology against any country.

China responds to allegations

Meanwhile, China, on the other hand, acknowledged the claims made by Manila but added Philippine coast guard vessel trespassed into Chinese waters "without permission". "Chinese coast guard vessels responded professionally and with restraint at the site in accordance with China’s law and international law,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in response to the claims. However, he did not mention whether the Chinese military uses laser technology or not.

