Image Source : AP China claims sovereignty over Galwan Valley, asks India not to misjudge current situation

Amid heightened tension between the two countries, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying has blamed the Indian Army for provoking the clashes in the Galwan Valley.

"Indian front-line troops broke the consensus and crossed the Line of Actual Control, deliberately provoking and attacking Chinese officers and soldiers, thus triggering fierce physical conflicts and causing casualties," Chunying tweeted.

She further added, "India must not misjudge the current situation or underestimate China's firm will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty."

These comments of the Chinese official come after the PLA intruded the Indian territory on Monday to attack Indian Army troops.

