China accuses Canada of 'malicious, provocative actions' after close intercepts over South China Sea

Image Source : HMCS OTTAWA/FACEBOOK The HMCS Ottawa.

China has accused Canada of indulging in 'malicious and provocative actions" after Ottawa said that Chinese fighter jets endangered a Canadian helicopter in two close intercepts above the disputed South China Sea.

According to CNN, a Chinese warplane fired flares in front of a Canadian military helicopter on October 29, which Canada said was reckless and could have resulted in a possible crash. The Canadian chopper and the Chinese J-11 fighter jets came as close as 100 feet within each other, said Major Rob Millen, an air officer aboard the Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Ottawa.

The Canadian air commander said that Chinese fighters intercepted the chopper at close range while it was flying straight and level at 3,000 feet above the water towards Ottawa, a signal that it had no hostile intent.

The Chinese fighters flew in circles so close that his helicopter experienced turbulence coming off the jets, which posed a danger to the helicopter, said Millen.

Last week, Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair said that the actions of the Chinese jets were "significantly unsafe" and put the safety of involved personnel at "unnecessary risk". Canada also insisted that both incidents took place in international waters within the South China Sea.

What did China say?

In response, China’s Defense Ministry accused Canada of violating Chinese and international laws, jeopardising China’s sovereignty and security, and conducting “malicious and provocative act with ulterior motives.”

Canada's HMCA Ottawa frigade flew two helicopter sorties towards China's airspace around Xisha islands - claimed by Beijing, Vietnam and Taiwan - with "unknown intentions", accused Chinese defence ministry's spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang.

“China’s People’s Liberation Army organized naval and air forces to conduct identification, and verification in accordance with the law and issued multiple warnings. However, the Canadian helicopter not only refused to respond but also took provocative actions such as flying at ultra-low altitudes,” Zhang said in a statement.

He also urged Canada to "stop exaggerating" and hyping up the incident and "strictly restrict the actions of its frontline naval and air forces to prevent accidents at sea and in the air".

Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Ministry also said that the Canadian plane entered Chinese airspace illegally and accused the Canadian military of sending “warplanes halfway around the world to stir up trouble and make provocations at China’s doorsteps.”

China's position in the South China Sea

China claims ownership over virtually the entire strategic waterway despite international rulings that invalidated Beijing's vast territorial claims, such as that in 2016 by the Permanent Court of Arbitration, an international body based in The Hague. China rejected that ruling.

Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea, leading to territorial disputes with Japan and the Philippines. The growing Chinese aggression is also a major reason for US-China tensions.

Earlier, a Chinese fighter jet recently came within ten feet of a US B-52 bomber flying over the disputed South China Sea, according to the American military, raising concerns of a mishap as both countries are locked in a conflict to exert influence in the region.

The US Indo-Pacific Command on Thursday said that the Shenyang J-11 twin-engine fighter came dangerously close to the American bomber overnight at an “uncontrolled excessive speed, flying below, in front of, and within 10 feet" of the aircraft, threatening a potential collision.

