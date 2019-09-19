Thursday, September 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Pakistan's Punjab province records 126 child abuse cases this year

Pakistan's Punjab province records 126 child abuse cases this year

Pakistan's Punjab province has recorded at least 126 child sexual abuse cases in the last seven months. Police records further indicated that at least three children were murdered after the rapists sexually assaulted them.

IANS IANS
Lahore Published on: September 19, 2019 11:41 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Pakistan's Punjab province records 126 child abuse cases this year

Pakistan's Punjab province has recorded at least 126 child sexual abuse cases in the last seven months, a media report said.

Punjab Police, citing its records, said some 129 alleged rapists were named in the 126 FIRs registered over child sexual abuse at across the province, Geo News reported.

Police records further indicated that at least three children were murdered after the rapists sexually assaulted them.

The revelations come after the remains of at least three of the four missing children from Kasur's Chunian locality were found on Tuesday. The police said that all three victims were raped before being buried.

Kasur police had said the body of only one of the four missing children was recovered, while only the remains of the other two were found which will be sent for DNA testing.

 

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryDonald Trump cites national emergency in new border wall plea Next Story7 killed, 85 injured in Afghan truck bomb blast  