Image Source : PTI Pakistan's Punjab province records 126 child abuse cases this year

Pakistan's Punjab province has recorded at least 126 child sexual abuse cases in the last seven months, a media report said.

Punjab Police, citing its records, said some 129 alleged rapists were named in the 126 FIRs registered over child sexual abuse at across the province, Geo News reported.

Police records further indicated that at least three children were murdered after the rapists sexually assaulted them.

The revelations come after the remains of at least three of the four missing children from Kasur's Chunian locality were found on Tuesday. The police said that all three victims were raped before being buried.

Kasur police had said the body of only one of the four missing children was recovered, while only the remains of the other two were found which will be sent for DNA testing.

ALSO READ | Bill on death penalty for child sex abuse introduced in Rajya Sabha