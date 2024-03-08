Strong action taken against agents for duping Indians to work in Russian Army: Centre

Follow us on Image Source : MEA Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Indians in Russia: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that several Indian nationals have been duped to work in the Russian Army in the ongoing Ukraine war and strong action has been taken against agents who recruited them on false pretexts. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the matter has been strongly raised with Russian authorities for the early discharge of such Indian nationals.

"The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) yesterday busted a major human trafficking network conducting searches in several cities and collecting incriminating evidence. A case of human trafficking has been registered against several agents. We once again appeal to Indian nationals to not be swayed by offers made by agents for support jobs with the Russian Army. This is fraught with danger and risk to life," said Jaiswal in a regular press briefing.

"We remain committed to the early release of our nationals serving as support staff with the Russian Army and their eventual return home," said Jaiswal. This came after the CBI busted a racket linked to a human trafficking network a day after the MEA confirmed that a youth from Hyderabad who was duped into the Russia-Ukraine war, was killed in the frontline.

CBI probe in human trafficking network

The officials said the agency has registered an FIR against various visa consultancy firms and agents. Several individuals have been detained during the search and Rs 50 lakh has been seized, they added. They said the agency has found 35 instances in which youngsters were taken to Russia after being lured with false promises of high-paying jobs via social media channels and local contacts and agents.

In a statement, a CBI spokesperson said the trafficked Indian nationals were trained in combat roles and deployed across front bases in the Russia-Ukraine war zone against their wishes, putting their lives in danger. The federal agency has registered an FIR against some visa consultancy firms and agents. It was followed by searches in 13 locations across Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai and Chennai.

The central probe agency has booked 24x7 RAS Overseas Foundation in Delhi and its director Suyash Mukut, O S D Bros Travels & Visa Services Pvt Ltd in Mumbai and its director Rakesh Pandey, Adventure Visa Services Pvt Ltd in Chandigarh and its director Manjeet Singh, and Baba Vlogs Overseas Recruitment Solutions Pvt Ltd in Dubai and its director Faisal Abdul Mutalib Khan alias Baba. "It has been ascertained that some of the victims also suffered grievous injuries in the war zone," the official said.

Indians killed in Russia-Ukraine war

Earlier last week, multiple media reported that a 23-year-old was killed in a drone attack on the battlefield. According to media reports, the slain youth, Hemil Ashvinbhai Mangukiya, belonged to Gujarat's Surat and was killed in Donetsk close to Russia's border on February 21. However, the Indian officials did not confirm whether anyone was killed in the war.

Later on Wednesday, a 30-year-old man from Hyderabad was also killed in the Ukraine war. Subsequently, the Indian Embassy in Moscow confirmed the killing and extended condolence. The youth was identified as Mohammed Asfan, who belonged to Telangana's capital, Hyderabad. “He had no idea he was being sent to a war zone,” said his brother Mohammad Imran.

According to a report by the Guardian, Mangukiya was under the impression he was going for a secure security job far from the war in Ukraine. However, weeks before his death, he told his family he was instead sent to a month-long military training camp and then taken to the frontlines, where he was made to dig trenches, carry ammunition and operate rifles and machine guns.

Mangukiya’s death has shed light on the fate of dozens – by some estimates, hundreds – of Indians and Nepalese who have ended up on the frontlines of the Russia-Ukraine war against their will, after signing up for roles described as military helpers or security guards. The Nepalese government was forced to ban citizens from working in Russia and Ukraine.

Indians on holiday trip forced to fight

Nearly a week after the Indian government acknowledged that some youths from Telangana, Karnataka and other districts were duped into the Russian Army, another video surfaced on several social media platforms where seven youths from Punjab and Haryana said they were forced to fight in this war.

In the 105-second video, one of the seven men, who was identified as 19-year-old Harsh from Haryana's Karnal explained how they were inducted into the army and were later sent to the front zone without their consent. Some of them were reportedly from Punjab who went to Russia on December 23 last year.

“We came to visit Russia as tourists for the New Year on December 27. We met an agent who helped us visit different places. Later, the agent offered to take us to Belarus. However, we were not aware we would need a visa for the country. We went to Belarus where we gave money to him, but he demanded more money. He abandoned us on a highway as we didn’t have the money to pay him,” one of the men explained in the video.

Mohammad Sufiyan, from Hyderabad, is one of the many youths who were allegedly duped by some agents and drafted into fighting for Russia in the ongoing conflict against Ukraine. Sufiyan's family has urged the central government as well as the MEA to safely evacuate the youths trapped in Russia and also take strict action against the agents.

"My brother was taken by Baba Blocks Company, which has offices in Dubai, Delhi, and Mumbai. The first batch went out on November 12, 2023. A total of 21 youths were sent and Rs 3 lakh was taken from each one of them. They were made to sign an agreement in Russia on November 13," said Sufiyan's brother Imran to news agency ANI.

(with inputs from agencies)

