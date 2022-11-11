Friday, November 11, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Brussels: Police officer stabbed to death in suspected terror attack; attacker shouted 'Allahu Akbar'

Brussels: Police officer stabbed to death in suspected terror attack; attacker shouted 'Allahu Akbar'

Brussels terror attack: The attacker stabbed a police officer to death and another one was injured before he was shot by another cop.

Shashank Shantanu Edited By: Shashank Shantanu Brussels Updated on: November 11, 2022 12:15 IST
Brussels attack, Brussels terror attack, Brussels news
Image Source : AP Police attend the scene of an incident in Brussels.

Brussels terror attack: A police officer was stabbed to death and another was injured in a suspected terror attack in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, early Friday. The attacker, who shouted 'Allahu Akbar' while launching the attack on the police officers, was shot by another police officer. 

The injured attacker was later admitted to a local hospital.

According to Belgian media, the attacker shouted 'Allahu Akbar,' the Arabic phrase for 'God is great', during the attack.

ALSO READ: Mexico bar attacked by gunmen, 9 dead, including 4 women | Attackers leave this message for inn owners

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo expressed grief over the incident in condolenc  message for the family of the slain cop. 

"Our police officers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of our citizens," he said, adding, "Today’s tragedy demonstrates this once again".

ALSO READ: 7 Indians among 10 killed in Maldives garage fire: Indian High Commission

The attack touched a nerve in a nation that has been hit by several terror attacks in the past decade, including suicide bombings in 2016 that killed 32 people and injured hundreds more in the Brussels subway and airport, AP reported. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News