Thursday, November 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Maldives: Nine Indians among 10 killed in fire In Male, say reports

Maldives: Nine Indians among 10 killed in fire In Male, say reports

High Commission of India in Maldives has expressed grief over tragic fire incident in Male, Maldives that caused loss of lives including reportedly of Indian nationals.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2022 12:11 IST
Breaking News
Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

At least 10 people were killed and several others injured Thursday when a fire swept through cramped lodgings of foreign workers in the Maldives capital Male, the fire service said.

High Commission of India in Maldives has expressed grief over tragic fire incident in Male, Maldives that caused loss of lives including reportedly of Indian nationals.

India in Maldives Twitter handle posted, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Malé which has caused loss of lives, including reportedly of Indian nationals. We are in close contact with the Maldivian authorities." They have also released helpline numbers for any assistance, +9607361452 ; +9607790701

This is a breaking story

 

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News