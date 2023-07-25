BRICS meeting: Ajit Doval hits out at Pakistan, says terrorism remains a threat to peace and security

Follow us on Image Source : @GOVERNMENTZA/TWITTER NSA Ajit Doval while attending the much-awaited BRICS Summit in South Africa.

BRICS Summit 2023: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday participated in the 13th BRICS NSA meeting in South Africa's national capital, Johannesburg, wherein he underscored that terrorism remains one of the key threats to peace and security in the world. While addressing the event where newly appointed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his other counterparts were in attendance, Doval emphasised that the Pakistan-sponsored terror network has been nurturing in the Afghanistan region with full "impunity" and advocated for listing wanted terrorists and their proxies under the UN counter-terrorism sanctions regime.

"Listing terrorists and their proxies under the UN counter-terrorism sanctions regime is an area on which BRICS can work together. It is important that the decision-making of the UNSC sanctions committee is free from politicization and double standards," he said.

Interestingly, the statement from Doval came nearly a month after China blocked a joint proposal by India and the US at the United Nations to designate Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Sajid Mir as a global terrorist.

Notably, BRICS is a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa formed in 2009 intending to promote peace, security, development and cooperation, especially in the global south.

Doval addresses the looming food supply crisis

Further, during the meeting, he stressed that India, being a major actor in the global food supply system, has assisted many countries during the pandemic. However, he added along with a supply of food there was a need to ensure unhindered availability of fertilisers. "Today’s fertiliser shortage could be tomorrow’s food crisis," noted Doval.

"Supply chain disruptions have had a disproportionate effect on the food security of vulnerable populations. This needs to be urgently addressed which is a shared commitment and common responsibility," he added.

It is worth mentioning the crucial statement from the Indian side came at a time when the world, including the United States and the UK, was grappling with massive food inflation due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The prices of wheat and other agricultural products soared further last week after Moscow terminated the Black Sea grain deal. According to multiple media reports, wheat prices took a sharp jump of 11 percent after the development hit the headlines last week. Before the war, Russia and Ukraine together accounted for 25% of the global grain supply.

Politicisation of water needs to be countered: Doval

He said water security is a major global issue and its prudent usage and conservation is a shared responsibility. Doval mentioned instances of weaponisation of water and stressed the need for complete transparency and unhindered information sharing with respect to shared cross-border water resources.

The politicisation of water needs to be countered, he said.

Doval stresses working on AI, quantum computing, cloud security

He said the importance of research and development occupies primacy in the cyber domain to confront common threats and risks due to emerging technologies. He expressed satisfaction that the BRICS working group on ICTs has identified some cutting-edge areas like AI, quantum computing, cloud security, Blockchain and the Internet of Things as possible Research topics.

He mentioned that the opportunities presented by the digital age will also throw up challenges and the need to be united to fortify cyber defences, foster international cooperation and build a resilient national cyberinfrastructure. Cyber attacks know no borders, he said adding that the linkage between cyber criminals and terrorists is an emerging concern.

India’s G20 Presidency

During India’s G20 Presidency, one of the priorities was to voice the concerns of developing countries. India is proposing to create a global biofuel alliance under G20. He recalled the Voice of the Global South summit hosted by India in which 125 countries participated and that this year the G20 agenda under India’s Presidency will truly encompass the needs of the world, especially the Global South.

India attached paramount importance to the BRICS process and is willing and prepared to enhance cooperation in all joint efforts.

