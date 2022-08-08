'Don't think they're going to do anything...': Biden on China's behaviour after Pelosi's Taiwan visit

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden on Monday said that he is not worried about China's behavior to Taiwan after tensions erupted over U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island last week.

Biden addressed the media for the first time since he had contacted Covid. When he was asked about China, the democrat said thhat he was not worried but "concerned that they're moving as much as they are."

Although he added, "I don't think they're going to do anything more."

China now says it is extending threatening military exercises surrounding Taiwan that have disrupted shipping and air traffic and substantially raised concerns about the potential for conflict.

Military leaders say the exercises will include anti-submarine drills, apparently targeting U.S. support for Taiwan in the event of a potential Chinese invasion.

China has said the exercises involving missile strikes, warplanes and ship movements crossing the midline of the Taiwan Strait are a response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island last week. China has ignored calls to calm the tensions, and there was no immediate indication when it would end what amounts to a blockade.

