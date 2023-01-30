'BBC waging information war' against India, says Russian spox. Maria Zakharova on controversial documentary

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian spokesperson Maria Zakharova calls out BBC documentary.

Russia has described the TV broadcaster BBC's documentary on PM Modi as an 'information war.' In a media briefing in Moscow, the spokesperson of the MFA of Russia, Maria Zakharova said, "I would like to draw your attention to the fact that it is yet another evidence that the BBC is waging an information war on various fronts - not only against Russia, but also against other global centers of power pursuing an independent policy."

"After a certain no. of years, it turns out that BBC is fighting even within the British establishment, being an instrument of the interests of some groups against others. We need to treat this accordingly," said Zakharova.

UK's National broadcaster British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) aired a two-part series attacking PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister during the Gujarat riots of 2002. The documentary sparked outrage and was removed from select platforms.

India's stand on the documentary

India denounced the controversial BBC documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described it as a 'propaganda piece' that is designed to push a discredited narrative.

The Indian diaspora, consisting of several organisations, living in the United Kingdom also organised a protest outside the BBC headquarters in central London. The protest, named 'Chalo BBC', took place outside BBC headquarters across Britain in several key locations like London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Newcastle.

The organizations that took part in the protest included Indian Diaspora UK (IDUK), Friends of Indian Society International (FISI) UK, Insight UK and Hindu Forum of Britain (HFB) among others. The protesters waved placards reading 'Boycott BBC,' 'British Bias Corporation' and 'Stop the Hinduphobic Narrative,' and chanted slogans such as 'Shame on BBC' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.'

