'I will be there, throwing roses out in front of you': Quips Australian Oppn leader as PM announces engagement

Canberra: Hours after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the name of his new partner whom he engaged on Thursday, he has to face the Opposition leaders in the Parliament but not in the same way as leaders meet usually. Australian Opposition Leader Peter Dutton congratulated Albanese on his special day, later quipped and asked Albanese the weeding dates while asking for a royal gala dinner.

"Can I extend to the prime minister and Jodie I'm sure on behalf of the whole House, our congratulations and best wishes to you. We look forward to our version of the royal wedding sometime in the near future," said the Opposition leader while the whole House laughed unitedly. "I will be there, throwing roses out in front of you, Prime Minister, whatever it takes to get an invite to the gala wedding," he added.

Albanese too replied to Dutton in a humourous way and asked him to check his mailbox, probably to get the wedding invitation. Albanese has become the first Australian prime minister to get engaged while in office. Taking to social media platforms, he revealed that his partner Jodie Haydon accepted his marriage proposal on Valentine's Day.

Earlier today, while speaking to media persons with his partner, Albanese said, "Jodie and I are excited and we're thrilled. It is such a joy to be able to share this news with people. And it is wonderful that I found a partner who I want to spend the rest of my life with. And last night (Wednesday), was a very great occasion here at the Lodge, and we couldn't be more happy."

"We are living in the moment. I put a lot of planning and thought went into everything from the date, obviously, Valentine's Day, and the ring that I helped to design, and where to do it. We did it on, I asked on the balcony, one of the balconies, here at the lodge. We will now have those (marriage) discussions between us which I think people will understand and sort out those details, but we just want to live in the moment at this point. Thanks very much," added Albanese.

Notably, this was not the first time when the Australian leader had a relationship. According to Australian media, New Idea, the politician was blindsided when his wife of 19 years, Carmel Tebbutt, ended their 30-year relationship on New Year’s Day, 2019. “I found it very tough,” the then Australian Labor Party leader told ABC Radio in 2022. “I certainly will always remember New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day for that momentous event in my life.”

Albanese and Haydon first met at an event in Melbourne in early 2020, and appeared together during the campaign of the 2022 federal election, which Albanese won. Albanese is the first prime minister to get engaged while in office, Australian media reported. Haydon has accompanied Albanese on several official trips including Albanese's visit to the United States in October.

