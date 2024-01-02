Argentina President Javier Milei kisses girlfriend on-stage, stuns audience | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Argentina President Javier Milei.

Argentinian President Javier Milei made headlines for a passionate display of affection with his girlfriend Fatima Florez on-stage during a live musical performance at Roxy Theatre at Mar del Plata on Thursday. The outspoken President notable for his dramatic speech and public acts made an impromptu speech before the lengthy kiss with Florez.

The 53-year-old President joined his girlfriend, wearing a shiny gold leotard, after her musical 'Fatima 100%' after having purchased tickets for the concert from his personal funds. Before the kiss, Milei made a speech saying that difficult times were ahead for Argentina but the country must move forward, as reported by Daily Mail.

This was not the first time the couple have been seen kissing in public, as they recently engaged in a high-profile public display of affection after the polls closed in the country's presidential elections in November. Milei was joined in the theatre by his sister Karina and his head of security. Florez thanked Milei after his performance and left with him afterward.

Who is Fatima Florez?

Florez is a popular comedian, actress and impersonator. The 42-year-old was married to Norberto Marcos for 22 years and is mainly known for hosting a show at Plan TV. She and Milei have been seeing each other since 2022, after they met on a hugely popular talk show, two months before she separated from her then-husband.

Florez was born and raised in Olivos, a neighborhood in the Buenos Aires province, in 1981. She took acting, dancing and singing classes and married Marcos in 2001, at the age of 20. She became well known for her impersonations of famous figures on Argentinian TV.

Milei's 'shock therapy'

In his short tenure, Milei has already proved to be a divisive president as he is facing substantial pushback from the country's powerful organised labour groups as he embarks on a programme of economic "shock therapy" and deregulation to pull Argentina reels from sky-high inflation.

In his election campaign, Milei called for several 'shock therapy' changes, including legalisation of the sale of human organs, slashing social spending, loosening regulations on gun control and cutting ties with China and Brazil. He also promised to abolish the central bank and introduce the US dollar in the Argentinian economy.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Buenos Aires to protest against the government's austerity plans, led by representatives for the unemployed who sought more support for poverty-stricken families and individuals. The Argentinian President had promised deep spending cuts in a bid to curtail the country's soaring inflation.

The approximately 300 changes would earmark many government companies for privatization, and loosen protections for renters, employees and shoppers. The steps also include a 50% devaluation of the Argentine peso, cuts to energy and transportation subsidies, and the closure of some government ministries.

According to Milei, the decree aims to return freedom and autonomy to individuals and "start dismantling the enormous amount of regulations" that have hindered the economic growth of Argentina. The reforms also include plans to privatise the state-owned companies.

