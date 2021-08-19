Afghanistan: 'Several' killed as Taliban fighters open fire at crowd waving national flag at I-Day rally

Follow us on Image Source : AP Taliban fighters patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. The Taliban celebrated Afghanistan's Independence Day on Thursday by declaring they beat the United States, but challenges to their rule ranging from running a country severely short on cash and bureaucrats to potentially facing an armed opposition began to emerge.

Several people were reported to be killed in the Afghan city of Asadabad on Thursday when Taliban fighters opened fire on people waving the national flat at an Independence Day rally, news agency Reuters said.

According to the report, witness Mohammed Salim said it was not clear if the casualties came from the firing or from a stampede it triggered.

On Thursday, a procession of cars and people near Kabul’s airport carried long black, red and green banners in honor of the Afghan flag — a banner that is becoming a symbol of defiance. At another protest in Nangarhar province, video posted online showed a bleeding demonstrator with a gunshot wound. Onlookers tried to carry him away.

According to news agency AP, in Khost province, Taliban authorities instituted a 24-hour curfew Thursday after violently breaking up another protest, according to information obtained by journalists monitoring from abroad. The authorities did not immediately acknowledge the demonstration or the curfew.

READ MORE: New Taliban govt won't be currently allowed to access loans, other resources: IMF

RELATED VIDEO

Latest World News