New Taliban govt won't be currently allowed to access loans, other resources: IMF

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said that the new Taliban government in Afghanistan will not at the current time be allowed to access loans or other resources from the 190-nation lending organisation.

The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war. The insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the U.S. and its allies melted away.

In a statement Wednesday, the IMF said it would be guided by the views of the international community.

"There is currently a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a consequence of which the country cannot access SDRs or other IMF resources," it said.

SDRs are special drawing rights which serve as a reserve that IMF member countries can tap into to meet payment obligations.

