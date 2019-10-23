39 dead bodies found inside truck container in Essex, England

Image Source : AP IMAGE 39 dead bodies found in truck container in UK

At least 39 dead bodies were found by the police in the United Kingdom on Wednesday. The bodies were recovered from a truck container in Essex. According to the BBC, the police had received a call by the ambulance service shortly before 01:40 BST after the discovery of the dead bodies at Waterglade Industrial Park in Eastern Avenue, Grays.

Media reports suggested the deceased included 38 adults and one teenager.

The driver of the truck, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland has meanwhile been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police said the truck was believed to have come from Bulgaria and to have entered Britain at Holyhead in Wales on Saturday.

“We are in the process of identifying the victims, however, I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process,” Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner was quoted by Reuters as saying.

Initial reports suggest human trafficking, however, the Essex Police is yet to speak to media on this. The official Twitter handle of Essex Police also has no word so far on the developing story.

Meanwhile, reports say a cordon has been put in place and the Waterglade Industrial Park is closed off.

