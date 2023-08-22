BRICS Summit 2023 LIVE: PM Modi lands in Johannesburg, gets rousing welcome from Indian diaspora

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Johannesburg, South Africa for the 15th BRICS Summit 2023.

BRICS Summit 2023 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in South Africa on Tuesday to participate of the much-anticipated 15th BRICS Summit 2023. He left from the Indira Gandhi International Airport on 7 am today and arrived in South Africa's Waterkloof Air Force Base at around 5:15 pm. During his visit, PM Modi will also participate in the BRICS–Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue event that will be held as part of the BRICS Summit activities.

There are also rumours that PM Modi is likely to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, even though there has been no mention from the PMO in this regard. He will depart for Greece on August 25.

