BRICS Summit 2023 LIVE: PM Modi lands in Johannesburg, gets rousing welcome from Indian diaspora

During his visit, PM Modi will also participate in the BRICS–Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue event that will be held as part of the BRICS Summit activities.

Aveek Banerjee Johannesburg August 22, 2023 18:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Johannesburg, South Africa
Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Johannesburg, South Africa for the 15th BRICS Summit 2023.

BRICS Summit 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in South Africa on Tuesday to participate of the much-anticipated 15th BRICS Summit 2023. He left from the Indira Gandhi International Airport on 7 am today and arrived in South Africa's Waterkloof Air Force Base at around 5:15 pm. During his visit, PM Modi will also participate in the BRICS–Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue event that will be held as part of the BRICS Summit activities. 

There are also rumours that PM Modi is likely to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, even though there has been no mention from the PMO in this regard. He will depart for Greece on August 25.

 

  • Aug 22, 2023 6:07 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    'It's an honour...' Indian community awaits PM Modi's arrival in Johannesburg hotel

    Members of the Indian community gathered inside Sandton Sun Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa to welcome PM Modi on his arrival in the city. 

    "It is an honour indeed to be in the presence of the Prime Minister. He is a wonderful man and my hero," says a woman of Indian origin in Johannesburg, South Africa.

  • Aug 22, 2023 6:00 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Indian community members await PM Modi's arrival with 'dhols' in Johannesburg hotel

    Members of the Indian community with 'dhols' and other musical instruments await the arrival of PM Modi at Sandton Sun Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa

  • Aug 22, 2023 5:58 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Ceremonial guard of honour will be extended to PM Modi in South Africa: MEA

    PM Modi arrives in South Africa on a three-day visit to attend the 15th BRICS summit, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says "Deputy President of South Africa received the PM on this arrival. A ceremonial guard of honour will be extended to the PM..."

  • Aug 22, 2023 5:52 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    PM Modi greets members of Indian diaspora after his arrival in South Africa's Johannesburg

    Johannesburg: PM Narendra Modi greets members of the Indian diaspora who have gathered here to welcome him. The PM will attend BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue and dinner hosted by South African President Ramaphosa today.

  • Aug 22, 2023 5:43 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    PM Modi receives ceremonial welcome in South Africa's Johannesburg

    PM Modi receives a ceremonial welcome as he arrives at Waterkloof Air Force Base in South Africa.

  • Aug 22, 2023 5:32 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Members of Indian diaspora cheer as PM Modi lands in Johannesburg

    Members of the Indian diaspora cheer as PM Modi lands in Johannesburg, South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS summit

  • Aug 22, 2023 5:17 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    PM Modi arrives in Johannesburg, South Africa

