Tuesday, June 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Two German Eurofighter jets collide in midair, pilot dies

Two German Eurofighter jets collide in midair, pilot dies

The unarmed warplanes were on an "air combat mission" when they collided near the Laage military base in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the airforce's Team Luftwaffe said on Twitter.

IANS IANS
Berlin Published on: June 25, 2019 7:55 IST
Two German Eurofighter jets collide in midair, pilot dies.
Image Source : AP

Two German Eurofighter jets collide in midair, pilot dies. (Representative Image) 

Two Eurofighter jets crashed in midair in northern Germany on Monday, killing one of the pilots, according to the German air force.

The unarmed warplanes were on an "air combat mission" when they collided near the Laage military base in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the airforce's Team Luftwaffe said on Twitter.

Related Stories

The airforce later tweeted that one pilot had been found dead, while the other pilot, who survived, is being treated by emergency services after safely ejecting from the jet, the CNN reported.

The local police said in a statement that the surviving pilot landed in the canopy of a tree, 66 feet from the ground.

Two parachutes were seen over the lake area of Silz and Jabel, a police spokeswoman said.

A third Eurofighter jet was also on the mission and its pilot reported two parachutes at the scene, an official said.

Also Read: Russian fighter jets collide mid air over Sea of Japan; crews eject safely

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryTrump levels new sanctions against Iran, targets supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei