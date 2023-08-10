World Lion Day 2023: India is proud to be home to Asiatic lions, says PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Lioness Vasudha with her three cubs inside an enclosure in Surat Zoo

World Lion Day 2023: On the occasion of ‘World Lion Day’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (August 10) said “India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lions over the last few years.”

PM Modi tweeted, "World Lion Day is an occasion to celebrate the majestic lions that captivate our hearts with their strength and magnificence. India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lions and over the last few years there has been a steady rise in the lion population in India."

Asiatic lions steadily grown in numbers over last few years: PM

PM Modi also said, “I laud all those working towards protecting the habitat of lions. May we continue to cherish and protect them, ensuring they thrive for generations to come.”

World Lion Day is celebrated every year on August 10, with an aim to raise awareness about their declining population, and the need for conservation. Lions are vulnerable species according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List.

The day is dedicated to the majestic animal and aimed at raising awareness about it. India has successfully reversed the declining trend in their numbers and lion population has steadily risen over the years.

