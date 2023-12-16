Women's reservation bill to come into force after 2024 census: Nirmala Sitharaman

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The government will initiate steps to enforce the women’s reservation bill after the 2024 census, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. Speaking after releasing a commemorative postal stamp in the name of Rani Abbakka at Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district on Friday, Sitharaman hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the bill and said that it became of reality as he has always believed in the role of women in nation building.

Women's reservation bill which seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, was passed by the Parliament in September this year and was given an assent by President Droupadi Murmu on September 29.

Sitharaman further lauded the courage and heroics of Rani Abbakka, the 16th century queen of Ullal who fought against the Portugese, and said that Union government has taken steps to document the contribution of several unknown fighters who fought against imperial forces.

“As part of Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the government has compiled a digital district repository with 14,500 stories, highlighting places linked with the freedom struggle,” she said.

The Union Ministry of Culture has also tied up with Amar Chitra Katha to bring out three books on the role of women in freedom struggle, women in the constituent assembly and tribal leaders of freedom struggle.

The finance minister expressed the hope that a Sanik School would be opened in the name of Rani Abbakka in coastal Karnataka.

She congratulated artist Vasudev Kamath for the portrait of Rani Abbakka, used for the commemorative postal stamp.

Sri Kshetra Dharmastala dharmadhikari (hereditary administrator) Veerendra Heggade and chief post master general (Karnataka Circle) S Rajendra Kumar were present.

