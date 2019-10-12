Woman delivers quintuplets in Jaipur, loses one

A woman in Rajasthan gave birth to quintuplets in a Jaipur hospital on Saturday.

While one of the baby was declared born dead, other infant was kept on the ventilator and the rest of the three kids were also kept under observation, said Lata Rajoriya, Superintendent, Janana Hospital.

"One Ruksana (25) was admitted in the hospital on Friday night with labour pain. She delivered five premature babies on Saturday morning. One of them was born dead.

"Two girls and two boys have been kept under medical observation. All the newborns were underweight and are in nursery presently. The mother is a resident of Sanganer. The infant born dead was a boy," she said.

The doctor further said: "This is one of those rare cases. But in medical history, such cases have happened earlier also with cases of two, three, four and even nine kids delivered," she said.

