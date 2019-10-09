Wednesday, October 09, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 5-month-old baby dies after getting injured during scuffle between mother and father

5-month-old baby dies after getting injured during scuffle between mother and father

According to police, a scuffle broke out between 29-year-old Dipti and her husband Satyajit (32) on Sunday, following which he started beating her with a stick.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: October 09, 2019 23:53 IST
Representative News Image

5-month-old baby dies after getting injured during scuffle between mother and father

A five-month-old baby, who was injured during a scuffle between his mother and father, died in east Delhi's Kondli area, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, a scuffle broke out between 29-year-old Dipti and her husband Satyajit (32) on Sunday, following which he started beating her with a stick.

Incidentally, the stick which had a nail on it hit their child's head.

Police said the baby was given first aid by the parents. But on Tuesday morning, the child vomited after which Dipti took him to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

According to the postmortem report, the baby died due to blood clotting in the brain, police said.

A case under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was registered at Gazipur police station, they said, adding that the accused father was absconding. 

ALSO READ | Hyderabad doctors perform rare surgery on 4-month-old to remove kidney stones

ALSO READ | Baby girl among four injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Baramulla

ALSO READ | Mother throws her 2-month-old baby from 4th floor of Lucknow hospital, reason will leave you shocked

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryUnnao rape: No data on Sengar's location, Apple tells court