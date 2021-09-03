West Bengal post-poll violence: CBI files two chargesheet in separate cases

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO CBI files two chargesheet in relation to West Bengal post poll violence case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed two chargesheets in separate cases related to violence and other offences in West Bengal.

In the first case, CBI has today filed chargesheet against four accused before the Competent Court.

CBI had registered the instant case on August 25 on the orders Calcutta High Court and taken over the investigation of the case, earlier registered at Police Station Bhatpara, District North 24 Parganas against three accused and unknown person on the allegations that the accused visited the house of a victim and abused him & other members.

One of the accused allegedly hurled a bomb on the forehead of said victim and due to which he died. Further investigation is being conducted against the remaining accused.

In the second case, chargesheet was filed on September 2 against two accused before the court.

CBI registered a case after orders from High Court and taken over the investigation of the case earlier registered at Police Station Nalhati, District Birbhum on the allegations that the complainant was going to Madhuri from Nalhati and was near the Police Camp.

Two unknown labours told him that one person was lying in the paddy field by the side of Canel Bank road. The complainant rushed to the spot and got to know that a resident of nearby Jagdhari village was lying dead in the paddy field of Moijuddin. The complainant made a phone call to Nalhati Police Station.

The Police came to the spot and brought the dead body to Rampurhat Hospital. It has been alleged that some miscreants had killed the victim. Further investigation is being conducted against the remaining accused.

In pursuant to the on-going investigation, CBI also conducted searches at nine places which led to recovery of mobile phones, sim cards etc. This case was earlier registered at Police Station Chakdah, district Nadia on the allegations that the accused during the night got hold of victim outside his house and hit his head with blunt object. It was also alleged that the accused strangulated his throat and fractured his testis.

Besides the said case, CBI has also recently registered two more cases and taken over the investigation of these cases, earlier registered in different Police Stations of West Bengal on various allegations.

One of the cases was earlier registered at Police Station Duttapukur, District North 24 Parganas on the allegations that the accused got hold of the victim and family members while they were working in their field on May 3, 2021. It was further alleged that the accused attacked them with fire arms, bombs, lathi etc. and during such attack, a victim expired.

The other case was earlier registered at Police Station Sonarpur, District South 24 Parganas on the allegations that the accused attacked the nephew of the complainant & few others on May 2, 2021 with bricks, sticks, shovels etc. and left him smeared in blood. The victim was taken to hospital where he died due to the injuries. CBI has so far registered 34 cases and investigation is continuing in these cases.

Name of the chargesheeted accused:

First case:

Tuntun Chaudary

Chandan Singh

Lalan Singh

Animesh Paul

Second case:

Mainuddin SK

Md. Imran

