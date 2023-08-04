West Bengal explosive seizure case: NIA arrests alleged key conspirator from his house in Birbhum

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE NIA arrests eights accused in West Bengal detonators explosive seizure case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended a key suspect in the West Bengal electric detonators and explosives seizure case on Friday. With this, the number of people arrested has gone up to eight in the case registered in June 2022, an official said.

In a statement spokesperson of the federal anti-terror agency said that the latest suspect has been identified as Islam Chowdhary, a resident of West Bengal's Birbhum district. He was picked up from his house, where the NIA also seized Rs 1.50 lakh, bank transaction documents, paper slips with mobile numbers, SIM cards, three mobile phones and incriminating documents, he added.

How the key conspirator was arrested?

Chowdhary was arrested as a result of the NIA's probe into two other accused in the case, Merajuddin Ali Khan and Mir Mohd Nuruzzaman. The duo were arrested by the NIA on June 28. "Investigations have revealed that Chowdhary was a key conspirator and facilitator in the supply of explosives in the case, registered in September last year after the seizure of a huge cache of electric detonators, 'Nonels' (non-electric detonators) and explosives," the spokesperson said.

In the beginning, a squad of the West Bengal Special Task Force confiscated approximately 81,000 electric detonators from a truck in an area within the jurisdiction of the Md Bazar police station in Birbhum district. The vehicle's driver, Ashish Keora, was also arrested.

NIA investigation is underway

According to the spokesperson, subsequent searches resulted in the confiscation of another 2,525 electric detonators, more than 27,000 kg of ammonium nitrate, more than 1,625 kg of gelatin sticks, one pistol with magazine, and four live rounds of ammunition. Other suspects were apprehended during these searches, according to the official, who added that the NIA's investigations are ongoing.

It should be mentioned here that the NIA registered the case on September 20, 2022, under various sections 120B, 324, 326, 307 and 34 of IPC as well as sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908. However, the West Bengal Police registered the case on January 17, 2023. In its initial report, West Bengal Police had mentioned that the blast occurred when some miscreants were preparing bombs causing serious injuries to one lyasuddin Sk of Benadaha Mandalpara area in Murshidabad.

