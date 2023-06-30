Follow us on Image Source : PTI Weather Update: 11 states expected to get showers, orange alert issued for six districts of Maharashtra

Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted light to moderate showers and thunderstorms over various parts of India. According to the weather department, parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir will witness light to moderate spells of rain in the next three hours. Moreover, Patna Radar also shows moderate to intense spells over Patna and adjoining areas in the state.

IMD prediction

"Recent Satellite Imagery shows convective clouds with the possibility of light to moderate spells of rainfall and thunderstorms over Saurashtra & Kutch, south Gujarat Region & North Konkan, Northwest Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh & adjoining areas of East Madhya Pradesh, North Interior Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, North Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. In Addition to above areas, Patna Radar also shows moderate to intense spells over Bihar including Patna and adjoining areas during next 3 hours" reads a tweet from IMD.

Orange alert in six districts of Maharashtra

IMD has issued an orange alert for six districts in Maharashtra including Thane and Palghar. The affected areas will include Thane and Palghar districts adjacent to Mumbai as well as Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nasik and Pune, as per IMD. Moreover, a yellow alert has been also issued for seven districts including Mumbai.

According to IMD Mumbai, moderate to intense spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar during the next 3-4 hours.

