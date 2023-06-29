Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi-NCR wakes up to pleasant weather, receives rainfall | VIDEO

Delhi rains: The national capital region woke up to pleasant weather after receiving rainfall today (June 29) morning bringing respite from the scorching heat. As per IMD, the city is expected to experience a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thundershowers on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, cloudy sky with cool breeze brought respite from heat in the capital, as the maximum temperature settling at 36.4 °C degrees Celsius, one notches below normal. An India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said the city received light rainfall at few places.

Rainfall in the category of 15.6-64.4 mm is referred to as moderate rainfall, he said. Ayanagar recorded over light rainfall.

The minimum temperature had dropped to 27.1 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity stood at 89 per cent at 8:30 am and60 per cent at 5:30 pm. The weather office has forecast cloudy sky and ligh to moderate rain/ thundershowers.

The maximum and minimum temperature would be around 36 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. The monsoon arrived in the national capital on Sunday, two days before its scheduled onset, bringing respite to Delhiites from the scorching heat.

