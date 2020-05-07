Gas leak at Visakhapatnam plant contained, situation under control: Andhra Police chief

Image Source : ANI Gas leak at the Visakhapatnam chemical plant has been contained, informs Andhra Pradesh DGP Damodar Goutam Sawang.

The gas leak at a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam has been contained and the situation is under control, informed state police chief. The incident occured around 3:30 am on Thursday morning when the chemical plant at the LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam was being prepared to re-open amid lockdown relaxation. The death toll meanwhile has so far has reached to 10 while over 800 people have been hospitalised.

Speaking on the incident, Andhra Pradesh DGP Damodar Goutam Sawang said, "Right now gas has been neutralised. One of the antidote is drinking a lot of water. Around 800 were shifted to hospital, many have been discharged. Investigation will be carried out to see how this happened."

PM Modi has also held a meeting of the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority), in wake of the situation in Visakhapatnam. The meeting has been attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. {twitter:twitter.com/ANI/status/1258280858873729029

President also spoke on the Vizag gas leak: "Saddened by the news of gas leak in a plant near Visakhapatnam which has claimed several lives. My condolences to the families of the victims. I pray for the recovery of the injured and the safety of all: President Ram Nath Kovind."

