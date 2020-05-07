Visakhapatnam Gas Leak: What we know so far

At least 5 people have died in Visakhapatnam after a chemical gas leakage was reported in the wee hours of Thursday. As many as 70 others have been hospitalized who have reportedly fallen sick due to the exposure to the gas.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Visakhapatnam shortly where he will visit the King George Hospital where those affected by the gas leak incident are being treated. Andhra Pradesh CM office has said that Reddy enquired about the incident and directed the district officials to take every possible step to save lives and bring the situation under control. "Chief Minister is closely monitoring the situation and has instructed the district machinery to take immediate steps and provide all help," the CMO further added.

At least 5 people have died in Visakhapatnam after a chemical gas leakage was reported in the wee hours of Thursday. As many as 70 others have been hospitalized who have reportedly fallen sick due to the exposure to the gas.

Visakhapatnam Gas Leak: Live Updates

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will visit those affected by the gas leak in Visakhapatnam today.

will visit those affected by the gas leak in Visakhapatnam today. As many as 70 people have been taken to the hospital following the gas leak, reported at the LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam.

Fire tenders, police and ambulances were called on the spot after a thousand people complained of a chemical gas leak.

"Spoke to officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam," PM Modi has tweeted.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage