Viral video: Punjab AAP leader hits MLA wife in public, womens' commission takes note

A case of domestic violence has come to light after Professor Baljinder Kaur, senior MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party from Talwandi Sabo, Punjab was hit by her husband publicly.

According to a CCTV footage, in July10 MLA's husband Sukhraj Bal, who is himself a local leader of the AAP, is seen slapping Baljinder Kaur during a domestic dispute in the presence of family members.

However, till now no complaint has been lodged with the police regarding this matter. Baljinder Kaur, and her husband Sukhraj Bal have not commented on the issue. After this video has become viral, people are demanding legal action against the MLA's husband in this case of domestic violence.

According to reports, Punjab State Women Commission is planning to take suo moto notice of this incident.

