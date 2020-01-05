Video | Masked mob goes on rampage inside JNU beating people, destroying property

Video | masked mob goes on rampage inside JNU

A mob went on a rampage inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi on Sunday evening. These people had covered their faces with masks and were armed with sticks. Students and teachers were injured in the subsequent violence. The All India Students Association (AISA) blamed the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the attack. In a statement, AISA said that ABVP had been attacking the JNU students who were protesting the massive fee hike.

The ABVP has, however, denied the allegations. The student body has accused the Left-affiliated organisations of instigating the violence.

