Uttarakhand: Seven die after bus falls into ditch in Nainital, rescue operation underway

At least seven people died after a bus fell into a deep ditch in Nainital district on Sunday night. So far 28 people have been rescued and further rescue operations are underway, said the SDRF officials on Monday.

The accident took place when the bus was returning from Nainital went out of control near Ghatgad on Kaladhungi Road and fell into a ditch, they added.

Over 35 people were travelling in the bus, out of whom 28 have been rescued so far, the officals said.

"28 people have been rescued so far, and we have recovered few bodies," SSP Nainital P N Meena said.

Earlier, Nainital's disaster control room received information that a bus going from Nainital to Kaladhungi had met an accident. The information was immediately shared with the SDRF, the Fire Department and the Nainital Police.

SDRF, fire department and Nainital police reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

"All relief teams were immediately dispatched to the spot. After reaching the spot, the team got information that there were 32 people in the bus who had come to visit Nainital from Hisar, Haryana. While returning, the bus lost control and fell into a ditch," the officials said.

Rescue work was launched immediately. The injured were brought to Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani.

(Inputs from Bhupendra Rawat/ANI)

