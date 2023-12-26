Tuesday, December 26, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Uttarakhand: Six workers dead, several injured after brick kiln wall collapses in Roorkee

Uttarakhand: Six workers dead, several injured after brick kiln wall collapses in Roorkee

The officials from the local administration and police department rushed to the spot and began a rescue operation as witnesses said several workers were buried under the debris of the collapsed wall.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Roorkee (Uttarakhand) Updated on: December 26, 2023 13:19 IST
Kiln wall collapse claims several lives
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Kiln wall collapse claims several lives

In a tragic incident, six labourers died and several got injured after a wall of a brick kiln collapsed in Roorkee's Lahaboli village, Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

Initial reports suggest that several workers came under the wall and a rescue operation to evacuate the workers buried under the debris began after the incident.

The labourers were filling bricks in the kiln for baking bricks when the wall collapsed at the kiln.

At present, the debris is being removed by a JCB to evacuate trapped workers.

As soon as information about the accident was received by the local administration and police, they rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. 

A medical department team is also present at the spot.

(Report by Sunil Pandey)

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News