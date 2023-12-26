Uttarakhand: Six workers dead, several injured after brick kiln wall collapses in Roorkee

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Kiln wall collapse claims several lives

In a tragic incident, six labourers died and several got injured after a wall of a brick kiln collapsed in Roorkee's Lahaboli village, Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

Initial reports suggest that several workers came under the wall and a rescue operation to evacuate the workers buried under the debris began after the incident.

The labourers were filling bricks in the kiln for baking bricks when the wall collapsed at the kiln.

At present, the debris is being removed by a JCB to evacuate trapped workers.

As soon as information about the accident was received by the local administration and police, they rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

A medical department team is also present at the spot.

(Report by Sunil Pandey)

