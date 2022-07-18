Monday, July 18, 2022
     
  Uttarakhand: 31 injured as bus returning from Kedarnath overturns near Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway

Uttarakhand: 31 injured as bus returning from Kedarnath overturns near Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway

Uttarakhand News: The bus carrying 31 pilgrims was returning from Kedarnath when it met with the accident near Vyas Gufa Kaudiyala, the district disaster management office here, informed.

Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: July 18, 2022 22:26 IST
A bus full of passengers overturned on Rishikesh-Badrinath
A bus full of passengers overturned on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway.

Highlights

  • The bus carrying 31 pilgrims was returning from Kedarnath
  • 18 of them sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the AIIMS, Roorkee
  • The remaining 13 who got away with minor injuries were given first

Uttarakhand news: At least 31 people were injured after a bus full of passengers overturned near the Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway on Monday. The bus was carrying 31 passengers including 2 children.

The bus carrying 31 pilgrims was returning from Kedarnath when it met with the accident near Vyas Gufa Kaudiyala, the district disaster management office here, informed.

18 of them sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Rishikesh for treatment.

All the injured people are residents of Maharashtra, said K Sajwan, an SDRF official.

The remaining 13 who got away with minor injuries were given first aid treatment on the spot and sent to Haridwar in another bus, SDM DS Negi said.

