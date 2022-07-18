Uttarakhand: 31 injured as bus returning from Kedarnath overturns near Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A bus full of passengers overturned on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway.

Uttarakhand news: At least 31 people were injured after a bus full of passengers overturned near the Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway on Monday. The bus was carrying 31 passengers including 2 children.

The bus carrying 31 pilgrims was returning from Kedarnath when it met with the accident near Vyas Gufa Kaudiyala, the district disaster management office here, informed.

18 of them sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Rishikesh for treatment.

All the injured people are residents of Maharashtra, said K Sajwan, an SDRF official.

The remaining 13 who got away with minor injuries were given first aid treatment on the spot and sent to Haridwar in another bus, SDM DS Negi said.

