Uttarakhand CM Dhami on three-day visit to UK to attract investors, will hold roadshow in London

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday (September 24) embarked on a three-day visit to the United Kingdom aiming to attract investors for the upcoming state Global Investor Summit slated to be held in Dehradun in December.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office, CM Dhami will hold roadshows in London on September 26 and in Birmingham the next day.

The government is also promoting the summit in foreign nations to attract investors, the statement said.

During his tour, Dhami-led delegation will hold meetings with the world's big business houses in London and Birmingham, it added.

The Chief Minister will hold a meeting with Poma Group on September 26, and with WMG Barbic Norten Group on September 27.

Earlier this month, a curtain raiser event was held in New Delhi regarding the Global Investors Summit to be held in Uttarakhand, in which Dhami participated as a chief guest.

“Uttarakhand is fast emerging as a young state where there are immense opportunities for industries. The state's high snow-covered peaks, peaceful landscape, and rich cultural traditions have a special identity in the country and the world,” Dhami said in his address.

The Chief Minister said that there is also a “peace of doing business” besides “ease of doing business” in the state.

"There are almost no incidents of labour dissatisfaction in the industries operating in the state of Uttarakhand. The loss of human labour in industries due to labour dissatisfaction is the lowest in India. This is the reason why the tagline of the Global Investors Summit-2023 in the state has been made 'Peace to Prosperity," he said.

