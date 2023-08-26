Uttar Pradesh: Owaisi speaks with father of student who was slapped by children in Muzaffarnagar school

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assadudin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi on Saturday spoke to the parent of the child who was beaten by another student on instructions of a teacher. A teacher at a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar in an undated viral video was seen instructing children in a class to slap their classmate of a particular community. The viral video goes on to show children taking turns striking the crying student with the teacher looking on. The video sparked outrage online after it circulated.

Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to the victim student's father over the phone and assured his free education in Hyderabad and added that a hatred is being spread.



Meanwhile, apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has urged people not to reveal the identity of a boy by sharing a video in which a teacher is seen asking her students to slap him. The video shows the teacher of a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar asking Class 2 students to slap their classmate from a minority community. She is also heard passing objectionable remarks against the community.

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said instructions are being issued for action in the matter.

"Taking cognisance, instructions are being issued for action, everyone is requested not to share the video of the child, give information about such incidents by e-mail, do not become a part of the crime by revealing the identity of the children," Kanoongo said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

