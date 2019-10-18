Several towns in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana more polluted than Delhi. Check full list

Image Source : PTI PHOTO UP, Haryana more polluted than Delhi

Several towns and cities in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are under the grip of severe pollution, even more than that in Delhi-NCR. According to the data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on air quality index on Thursday, Sirsa in Haryana were recorded the most polluted with a AQI score of 342. This was followed by three places in Uttar Pradesh - Sahibabad at 315, Moradabad at 305, Ghaziabad at 295 - and Jind in Haryana at 295, which were more polluted compared to Delhi's score of 284.

Other places which reported poor air quality were Noida with a score of 283, Gurugram (279), Meerut (269), Greater Noida (266), Palwal (260), Rohtak (259), Patna (256) and Manesar at 252.

The scores of the air quality index are calculated at an average of the past 24 hours.

The air quality index (AQI) scores fluctuate over days and a particular place may have a higher or lower pollution level on a given day. However, the broad trend of quality of air would remain consistent.

There seems to be a north-south divide on pollution. While the most polluted places are in the north, the best air quality is dominated by southern towns and cities.

As per CPCB data, there are few places in the country, dominated by the south, with good air quality.

Haldia with an AQI score of 20, Chikkaballapur 26, Ramanagara 27, Tirupati 31, Visakhapatnam 34, Shillong 35, Mysuru 40, Amaravati 41, Thiruvananthapuram 49, and Rajamahendravaram 49 were among the few places monitored for pollution that had good air quality on Thursday.

Also Read | Air quality in Delhi 'unhealthy', anti-pollution drive intensified

Also Read | Distributing pollution masks to 'awaken sleeping Kejriwal govt': Tiwari​