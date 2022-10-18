Tuesday, October 18, 2022
     
Uttar Pradesh: Faizabad Cantt is now Ayodhya Cantt, Gazette released

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had approved renaming the Faizabad Cantt as Ayodhya Cantonment.

Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad Cantt will now be known as Ayodhya Cantt, after the government released the Gazette on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Defense had started the process a few days back, whereas the Gazette was issued today.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had approved renaming the Faizabad Cantt as Ayodhya Cantonment.

