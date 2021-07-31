UP: Wanted gangster Kala Jathedi arrested by Delhi Police in Saharanpur

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Wanted gangster Kala Jathedi

Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested wanted gangster Kala Jathedi, who was carrying a reward of Rs 7 lakh. Jathedi was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Friday, said Manishi Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Counter Intelligence of Special Cell.

He further informed that Kala Jathedi was wanted in several cases registered in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Earlier in May this year, Delhi Police arrested a member of Kala Jathedi gang. Mohit Gill (24), a resident of Rohtak, was associated with Kala Jathedi gang, according to the police.

In the last 10 months, the Kala Jathedi gang carried out 25 murders in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. Delhi Police had also imposed MCOCA on Kala Jathedi.

Kala Jathedi is also said to be special to gangster Laurence Vishnoi and together they have run a gang of more than 200 miscreants. On March 25 this year, his gang helped out in the escape of gangster Kuldeep Fazza from police custody from GTB Hospital, who was later neutralised by the police. Kala Jathedi had escaped from police custody from Faridabad in February 2020.

The police had earlier suspected that Kala was running a gang sitting abroad. In wrestler Sagar Dhankar's murder case, Jathedi's nephew Sonu Mahal was thrashed by Sushil Kumar.

(With ANI Inputs)

